Wichita BOE meeting suspended by president after new members fail to wear masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education (BOE) planned to swear in three new members at Monday night’s BOE meeting. However, their meeting was cut short when they failed to wear masks.

The president of the BOE, Stan Reeser, asked all members to put face masks on as part of a directive passed on August 23, 2021, which requires everyone over the age of three to wear a face mask in district buildings. After waiting for a brief moment, the three new members sat unmasked, and Reeser decided to suspend the meeting without calling it into order.

“The reason is twofold,” said Reeser.

1. Our students and staff have made it clear that they want to be in school to teach and to learn. In order to make this possible, we must follow current health recommendations of public health guidelines. The board of education face mask requirement gives us the greatest chance to have the safest possible teaching and learning environment. 2. This is probably the most important, this district cannot vote on directives, policies and protocols that we expect students, staff and citizens to abide by all while exempting BOE members. BOE President Stan Reeser

Wichita Public Schools published a post on Twitter after the meeting, stating, “The BOE President suspended tonight’s Board of Education meeting due to the district’s mask requirement not being followed by attendees at the meeting. The meeting will be rescheduled, and notification will be provided when the new date and time is confirmed.”

The meeting will be rescheduled for an unknown date and time.