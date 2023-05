WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Keyshawn Turner.

Turner is described as a black male, 4 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black and red jacket with black pants.

Courtesy Wichita Police

He was last seen in the 800 block of North Volusia around 4:20 pm.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.