Wichita Brewery Marathon to cause delays for drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Brewery Marathon will be taking place this Sunday, March 6. The race will start at 8 a.m. on 13th and Tyler and will end around 2 p.m. on Central and Woodlawn.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., 13th St. between Tyler and Ridge will be closed for approximately one hour. During the race, some intersections will be closed as runners make their way through the course.
Officials are expecting delays during the marathon and advise drivers to plan accordingly.
