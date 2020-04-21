Wichita businesses prepare for new normal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – May 3 cannot come soon enough for some Wichita businesses. Owners are counting down the days until they can reopen but even when they do expect some changes.

“We’re anxious to get started again,” said Dr. Chuck Pierson, Wichita Family Dental.

“We’re absolutely ready to get back to work,” said Roxanne Aubrey, Co-Owner House of Hair Salon.

Aubrey and dentist Dr. Chuck Pierson are taking steps now to reopen their businesses after being closed for about three weeks. Dr. Pierson’s said his dental office has only been able to provide emergency dentistry with a reduced staff during the stay at home order but look forward to offering all services again soon.

“We’ve had the gamete from people calling being nervous about coming in and need a little reassurance and others that just want to come in tomorrow. They are anxious to get their dentistry done, ” said Dr. Pierson.

Like the dental office, the hair salon will wait to start rescheduling appointments about a week. Aubrey said her salon is waiting just in case the stay-at-home order is extended again.

“We don’t want to go and reschedule everyone and then have to reschedule them again. It’s already going to be tricky as it is,” said Aubrey.

Aubrey is taking this time to spring clean the shop, and take inventory of what supplies they will need.

“So that we are prepared and stocked going to place that order tomorrow,” said Aubrey.

Dr. Pierson said his office staff has used their down time working on continuing education.

“There’s always something to do to improve,” said Dr. Pierson.

Even when both places open their doors to the public again, it will be a new normal. Dr. Pierson said his staff will continue to wear personal protective gear, face shields, and disposable lab coats. He also mentioned patients will not be allowed to wait in the waiting room but instead call when they arrive in the parking lot to be escorted in to reduce the amount of people in the building. At the salon, Aubrey said they will continue to screen sick clients, disinfect more frequently, and keep the hairstylists’ stations six feet apart.

“The last thing I would ever want is for anyone to get sick and come down with COVID-19 from our salon or for anyone to bring it into our salon,” said Aubrey.

“No one knows what the new norms going to be but I know dentistry is going to change.” said Dr. Pierson.