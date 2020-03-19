Wichita businessman pleads President Trump on Twitter about COVID-19 shutdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a recorded plea on Twitter Wednesday, Wichita businessman and president/owner of Genesis Health Clubs Rodney Steven II, urged President Trump to make a decision regarding the COVID-19 shutdown.

Referring to the 4,000 employees he had to recently let go in his 50 health clubs across six states, Steven addressed the president saying, “I’m asking you to do one of two things: close the country down so we can achieve your 15-day time limit to beat this virus.”

“Or let us open and get back to work and open our businesses — I’m so sorry to ask, we just need to do one or the other,” Steven continued.

To view Steven’s tweet, see below.

An appeal to President Trump from a business owner who just laid off 4,000 employees. @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/yZ29VVFLyr — Rodney Steven II (@rs_rodney) March 19, 2020

