Wichita Cancer Foundation to host pickleball fundraiser, benefits patients with mounting medical bills

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Cancer Foundation’s second annual pickleball tournament is Saturday, October 17.

You can register here in either a competitive or recreational bracket.

The Wichita Cancer Foundation provides financial assistance to Kansas cancer patients, ensuring cancer patients receive the care they need while lessening the financial blow.

DeWayne Donaldson of Dodge City has been on the receiving end of WCF’s help.

Donaldson enjoyed a healthy adulthood, working as a personal trainer and also for the Dodge City Family YMCA. Over a year ago in May, Donaldson found out he had multiple myeloma, requiring five back operations, radiation, chemotherapy and learning to walk again.

“Before this happened, the worst thing we were worried about was paying for, helping our daughter pay for college,” Donaldson said.

Medical bills began stacking up, even with two incomes.

Donaldson says, WCF helps pay for his monthly insurance premiums, allowing the family to concentrate on other things.

Donaldson is now in total remission and enjoys working as an adjunct professor at Dodge City Community College. He thanks WCF for lessening the mental and financial burden on his family.

“Never give up hope, there’s always tomorrow. Don’t forget you have to live day-to-day, too,” Donaldson said.

The Wichita Cancer Foundation is broadening their service area and accepting applications from across the state of Kansas.

“During this difficult time of COVID many are losing access to their employer-provided insurance benefits. This leaves cancer patients with the full burden of insurance,” according to their website.

Details for the pickleball tournament are below.