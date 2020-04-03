Wichita Children’s Home children spread positivity with chalk art

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The children at Wichita’s Children’s Home are spreading positivity Thursday with their creativity and chalk art — and used the sidewalks as their collective canvas.

“Today our children felt like they needed to get out and brighten other peoples’ world, “ said Debbie Kennedy, CEO Wichita Children’s Home.

With COVID-19, the children at Wichita Children Home are not able to go to school, so they are also learning how to do other things like flying kites and doing puzzles together, drawing chalk art, and experiencing other news things.

“They are struggling because they have no normalcy, these children aren’t with families and now their schools have been closed and their friendships — they’re not being able to see their friends so they struggle,” Kenndy said. “They feel somewhat powerless and they have a lot of fear, but the staff here at the children’s home are taking very good care of them and our therapists are working with them — and our community is responding by sending over playstation, electronic games that they can play with.”

Kennedy said the children would love others in the community to know they are special and they need to be cared for and cared about — and they need to be recognized as people and not as someone that someone can neglect or abuse

“Our children always have hope in their heart that tomorrow is going to be better,” Kennedy said.