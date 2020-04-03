1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Wichita Children’s Home children spread positivity with chalk art

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The children at Wichita’s Children’s Home are spreading positivity Thursday with their creativity and chalk art — and used the sidewalks as their collective canvas. 

“Today our children felt like they needed to get out and brighten other peoples’ world, “ said Debbie Kennedy, CEO Wichita Children’s Home. 

With COVID-19, the children at Wichita Children Home are not able to go to school, so they are also learning how to do other things like flying kites and doing puzzles together, drawing chalk art, and experiencing other news things.

“They are struggling because they have no normalcy, these children aren’t with families and now their schools have been closed and their friendships — they’re not being able to see their friends so they struggle,” Kenndy said. “They feel somewhat powerless and they have a lot of fear, but the staff here at the children’s home are taking very good care of them and our therapists are working with them — and our community is responding by sending over playstation, electronic games that they can play with.”

 Kennedy said the children would love others in the community to know they are special and they need to be cared for and cared about — and they need to be recognized as people and not as someone that someone can neglect or abuse

“Our children always have hope in their heart that tomorrow is going to be better,” Kennedy said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories