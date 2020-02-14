Wichita church puts their safety first

Jennifer Deasy holds her Colt Government .380 caliber pistol at the target range at Niagara Gun Range in North Tonawanda, N.Y., Thursday June 26, 2008. Americans can keep guns at home for self-defense, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in the justices’ first-ever pronouncement on the meaning of gun rights under the Second Amendment. (AP Photo/David […]

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A Wichita church is putting its safety first. Strategos International Security Training team is teaching staff and parishioners what to do in an active shooter situation.

The two-day training is part of a strategic plan that helps members of the church learn new ways to defend themselves. The first day of the training is used to educate people on how to utilize their surroundings, and what to expect when an active shooter enters. During the second day of the training the staff and parishioners are able to experience “real life” scenarios and act upon them.

“In the part of our training we will go to a classroom and we will take a 12 foot piece of 3 inch rope and show them 15 to 20 ways on how to lock that door and prevent people from coming in,” said Church Security instructor with Strategos, Galen Womack.

The training also covers intruder response, lock-down situations, offering collection, protection, and transportation methods, nursery security and medical response.

“We want to train churches to deal with every aspect of their building. From the little kids up to their seniors and everybody in-between. We are trying to train people how to protect their church people from a biblical stand point,” added Womack.

For more information on the training or how to get involved you can visit the https://strategosintl.com/ page.

