Wichita citizens, candidates attend voter empowerment forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With less than eight weeks from the 2019 local and county election, candidates and community leaders gathered Sunday at Tabernacle Bible Church for a voter empowerment forum.

The Wichita Voter Empowerment Committee hosted the event, inviting all candidates running for positions relevant to the city, including mayoral candidates Jeff Longwell (i) and state lawmaker Brandon Whipple.

Those in attendance were encouraged to ask candidates questions on issues important to them ahead of voting this November.

Organizers like Sandra Rankin and Trudy Baker say these forums empower people to cast their ballots in higher numbers than usual.

“It’s very important because our people don’t get out and vote for our city elections,” Rankin said. “That’s one of our most important elections because it affects us close to home.”

As they say, it’s equally as important to enable voters to cast their ballots informatively.

“We want to make sure our community is informed of the issues that our candidates have,” Baker said, “and we want them to be informed voters.”

Rankin and Baker said they hope events like this will encourage more people to head to the polls on election day.

The city and county election will be held November 5.