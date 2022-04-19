WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new plan to build a new hotel, two new office spaces, and a public parking garage on the southeast side of Riverfront Stadium.

This is a $14.6 million investment into the city, where the developers would pay for the costs upfront and then be reimbursed around $8.6 million using tax increment financing (TIF). However, unlike usual TIF districts, the developers get their money once the city is made whole. The City is also offering them more than $906,000 in tax breaks to pay for construction costs.

“If they don’t generate enough increment, they’re on the hook for the payment of that debt, and that’s the difference from pay as you go and TIF bonds being sold by the City,” said Robert Layton, the Wichita City Manager.

The upscale hotel would have 155 rooms on six floors, the two office buildings would have about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and the parking garage would have 260 available parking spaces for the public that would be free, except on Wind Surge game days.

“This was always the end goal, building revenue-producing density around a world-class facility to attract investment and talent. Obviously, COVID derailed that,” said Councilman Brye Frye, District 5.

Some are skeptical that the City will realize its investment in the Riverfront Stadium, which costs around $75 million, as well as this new development.

“We’re not getting enough revenue to meet these payments, and this is where we’re being taxed to make up the payment,” said Celeste Racette, Save Century Two, referencing the additional 8% fee the Wind Surge added to recoup its initial $10 million investment into Riverfront Stadium calling it a “ballpark development fee.”

Others are questioning the promise of delivering hundreds of new events to Riverfront Stadium. Some on the City Council brought up the fact that the late Wind Surge owner, Lou Schwechheimer, allegedly promised to bring with the new stadium.

“I prefer to under-promise and over-deliver,” said Jordan Kobrtiz, Wind Surge CEO. “I think last year it was somewhere in between 100 and 120 events total, and we do hope to get to the level of 150 to 175 over [a] period of time. That’s not in [the]development agreement. It is a goal.”

“I did think it was more than just a goal. I thought it was a little bit of a community promise that we were making there,” said Councilman Jeff Blubaugh, District 4.

“If we keep falling short in attendance in paying back the STAR (sales tax and revenue) bonds, we will be paying out of our general fund,” said Councilman Mike Hoheisel, District 3.

“If Wind Surge owners don’t want to pony up and follow through on their development plans to build retail space around the ball stadium, then use this money (holds up a $2 bill) to buy the land back and find someone else willing to do it,” said Celeste Racette, Save Century Two.

Others who live blocks away from the stadium feel the investment is worth it to attract and retain talented people to the area and argue that there needs to be a public component in order to have private development.

“Those people are buying things. They’re going to restaurants, they’re going to the shops, they’re creating sales tax, sales tax is what’s used to fund our government,” said Sean Weaver.