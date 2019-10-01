Wichita City Council considers private dining area at Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you drive through downtown Wichita, Naftzger Park looks a bit different.

This morning, Wichita City Council will consider leasing one area of the park to a private developer. This is the second time council members are looking at the agreement, after they sent it back to the Wichita Park Board a month ago.

On September 24, the Park Board unanimously approved a new agreement.

The proposed land use agreement allows Douglas Development, LLC to lease 765 sq. ft. for a private dining area to be used by Homegrown and Peace Love & Pie. It would be an area for drinking and eating.

“The City invested a lot of money into Naftger Park, and our goal is to activate it and bring people to the park,” said Eddie Fahnestock, president of Wichita Park Board.

The agreement also includes planters as barriers around the dining area, instead of an iron fence — originally proposed.

“This is not intended to keep people out. It’s mainly intended to keep people in with alcoholic beverages,” explained Fahnestock. “It’s required by the ABC.”

Douglas Development, LLC would pay a fee to lease the area — at $2,000 per year for three years. The agreement could be renewed with a 2.5-percent increase.

The money would go back to Wichita’s parks.

“Not only did we come up with a better looking barrier there, we are getting paid by the developer so we can maintain that park,” said Fahnestock.

City council will vote on the proposed agreement this morning. Stay with KSN for updates.