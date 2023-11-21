WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council debated several hot-button items on Tuesday, including one that would have given police officers a $5,000 bonus. The bonus was postponed by a slim majority.

A move strongly contested by some city council members.

The bonus for police officers is represented by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5. It was meant to help with retention and recruitment, and the money would come from 2023 salary savings.

But Mayor Brandon Whipple said the council shouldn’t vote yet. Instead, they should hold off on bonuses until a full contract is established between the FOP and the City, potentially during the time when the council will discuss the FOP contract and the Jensen Hughes recommendations for the Wichita Police Department. His motion passed 4-3.

District 1 Councilmember Brandon Johnson was one of the council members who voted for the delay. He says the officers deserve a bonus especially given their staffing shortages.

Johnson also said that he wants that bonus tied in with contractual obligations for police to improve departmental culture, but some council members say the police need the bonus now.

“Community has been telling us for quite some time they support law enforcement, but they want to see some cultural changes, especially after the text message issue,” said Johnson.

“For us not to do a good faith effort to show our police officers how much we appreciate them and that they would be willing to serve in that capacity, it was really disappointing for me,” said Becky Tuttle, City of Wichita District 2 Councilmember.

Tuttle and three other dissenting council members say the city is already down more than 100 officers. She says the city needs to pay police more to retain its existing officers and attract new ones.

The city council expects to discuss the bonuses again in mid-December.

Police Chief Joe Sullivan published the following response to Facebook following Tuesday’s meeting:

I want to address the developments that transpired during the Wichita City Council meeting earlier today. A crucial item on the agenda involved the approval of a $5,000 bonus for members of the Wichita Fraternal Order of Police. This bonus, negotiated and agreed upon in good faith by the FOP, WPD leadership, and various stakeholders within city government, was intended as an unconditional token of appreciation for the tireless efforts of our officers who have been working shorthanded throughout this year. These dedicated men and women have worked relentlessly to ensure the safety of our community, even in the face of many challenges. The Wichita Police Department presently faces a major staffing challenge, with 108 commissioned officer positions currently vacant throughout all ranks. Despite successful recruitment efforts and the onboarding of qualified applicants, our staffing situation remains a matter of urgent concern, especially considering the large number of commissioned employees who are eligible for retirement. A decision was made today to defer the item approving the bonus to a meeting in December, changing the landscape of the current negotiation. I understand the frustration many of our employees are feeling, and I want to convey that I share in that frustration. It is disheartening when a well-deserved acknowledgment of hard work faces delays. Despite this setback, I want to assure everyone that my commitment to the well-being of our employees and our community remains unwavering. We are in the process of negotiating changes to the 2024 contract, with the aim of ensuring that they are beneficial to the members of our department and the community we serve. The negotiation process has been productive, and I am confident that, by working collaboratively with the FOP, City Leadership, and the City Council, we will swiftly arrive at a resolution that demonstrates the strong support this city has for its police department. Every party at the negotiating table understands the importance to the community of implementing Jensen Hughes recommendations, and they have been a constant topic of conversation throughout the renegotiation process. I look forward to the continued cooperation and support of our community as we navigate challenges together and continue to keep Wichita safe.” Police Chief Joe Sullivan

The FOP also released a public statement Tuesday evening: