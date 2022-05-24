WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A week after rejecting the City of Wichita’s contracts with towing companies, Wichita’s City Council convenes Wednesday in a special session to discuss what’s next for towed vehicles in Wichita.

The council’s big sticking point in the contract talks was that they believed fees for people whose car was impounded was so high many people couldn’t afford them.

According to statistics from the City, in 2021, around 700 of the 1,700 total cars impounded were not redeemed and then ended up being for sale by auction.

“Our goal is just to give people a responsible path forward that allows them to keep their cars, and that makes not only fiscal sense, but also it makes common sense,” explained Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

However, Whipple and his staff may have a solution, an interest-free payment program.

“I had this idea that could we just hold the debt as a city, and they could pay us back,” said Whipple. “We asked staff to look into it, and they found that there were other cities that follow a similar path, and so we’re mimicking our plan to other cities that have successfully implemented it before.”

He says he’s open to also discussion about if some things in the plan need to be changed.

“It could be a good solution to move forward.” Whipple added, “but of course, we’re not perfect, so I look forward to the discussion and see if any areas we need to tweak to ensure that this does what we intend for it to do.”

As for the tow companies’ contracts with the City of Wichita, it appears those negotiations are off the table for now.

“They made it clear that they’re not willing to negotiate,” said Whipple. “We tried to negotiate the contract last time with them in good faith, and they didn’t budge. So moving forward, we’re shifting the burden back on the City. [Tow companies] are getting what they asked for where, they’ll get their payment, but my concern is people.”

KSN reached out to Greg Ferris, the man representing nine of the 10 towing companies in the contract talks with the City of Wichita, but he did not respond to our request for an interview.