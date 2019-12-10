Wichita City Council to hear racial profiling study results

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – Two hot button topics, racial profiling and term limits are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Wichita City Council meeting.

The Racial Profiling Advisory Board is expected to release the results of its traffic citation study on the Wichita Police Department.

KSN news has learned that the findings are based on an independent analysis of 137,283 citations. These citations were issued by Wichita Police between 2016 and 2018 KSN does note know what the findings of the study will reveal. The group will share the results with the public and council tomorrow at 9 a.m. KSN expects to learn more about the study and get WPD’s response to the findings tomorrow after the meeting.

The other hot topic on the agenda, the City Council will discuss extending the current term limits for council members and mayors. It’s part of a proposed charter ordinance that will allow members to vote on extending term limits from two to three consecutive terms.