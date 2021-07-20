Wichita city manager to present proposed budget at city council meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city manager will present the 2022-2023 Proposed Budget and 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) at the City Council meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The documents are available online at wichita.gov.

2022-2023 Budget Highlights:

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. Revenue forecasts for sales tax, charges for services, motor fuel tax, franchise fees and other revenues are trending upward.

The mill levy rate is unchanged. This is the 28th consecutive year that the mill levy has remained stable.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is used. The City of Wichita has been allocated $72.4 million. Vacant positions will be filled, services that were cut in 2020 will be restored and more. Funding will also be used for Fire stations, Police sub-stations and library branch improvements.

Quality of Life services are combined in the Cultural Arts, Parks & Recreation Department. This will improve coordination and provide better service to residents participating in these activities.

Century II operations will be contracted. This will leverage industry expertise to enhance the customer experience using best practices, reduce City costs, and improve maintenance.

Contract management will be pursued for Golf operations to improve long-term sustainability and course conditions, and enhance services to customers.

Contract management will be pursued to improve long-term sustainability and course conditions, and enhance services to customers. Street pavement maintenance efforts are emphasized, with a total of $163 million included over 10 years. Total annual funding will rise from $11 million in 2022 to $20 million by 2031.

Fire optimization initiatives are funded. The Fire Department uses data to optimize deployment of staff and equipment, to improve response times. Funding is also included to retain 12 grant funded positions.

Additional Policing resources are funded. Funding is included for seven additional police officer positions and two community support specialists. Also included is funding for a violence interrupter initiative.

To support public safety, $120 million is included for capital projects. This include funding for fire trucks and related equipment, new fire stations, and equipment and facility upgrades. There is also funding to replace of four Police sub-stations.

This include funding for fire trucks and related equipment, new fire stations, and equipment and facility upgrades. There is also funding to replace of four Police sub-stations. Over $42 million is used to fund projects to enhance the livability of Wichita. These projects include a rebuilt community center at McAdams Park, the completion of the Aquatics Master Plan, branch library improvements, LW Clapp master plan improvements, enhancements to South Lakes Park and improvements to cultural facilities.

Resident engagement is a key element of the budget process. The city held a social media town hall on June 22, 2021, and staff has presented at the City Council District Advisory Board (DAB) meetings. Residents also have an opportunity to weigh in on the budget at the following meetings: