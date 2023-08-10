WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A senior at Wichita Collegiate High School is working to bring health care to low-income and impoverished communities.

Ayaan Parikh, 17, launched Medic All, a nonprofit that has partnered with Wichita State University’s physician assistant program and the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine to recruit physician volunteers for the program.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve been working to establish Medic All, which is this nonprofit organization that essentially works to connect impoverished and low-income individuals to volunteering health care professionals,” Parikh said.

Here’s how it works. Parikh says anyone that’s 200% below the federal poverty line can go to Medic All’s website to book a consultation. Insurance is not required.

There are four types of consultations:

Fitness and Health

Mental Health

General Checkups

Symptom-based Consultations

Once you choose which consultation you need, you’ll have a telemedical meeting with a health care professional.

“After that, based on the needs of, based on whatever the health care professional, whatever they decide, they’ll be referred to other clinics, they’ll be referred for tests, prescriptions, or simply referred to another physician or another health care professional,” Parikh said.

Parikh says there are many community partners that are making this possible.

“We have in-person partners that we kind of refer to facilitate that in-person interaction,” Parikh said. “So those are clinics such as Hunter Health or Guadalupe Clinic as well as Project Access. We also have many partnerships with libraries and mobile technology centers.”

Parikh said Medic All also partners with resources like Convoy of Hope, United Way, Humankind Ministries and others to help distribute the resources people need.

If you are a health care professional who would like to volunteer to help, or if you are in need of resources yourself, you can find Medic All’s website by clicking here.