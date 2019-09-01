Wichita community celebrates improvements to 9th street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The crowd cheers during the ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the 9th street redevelopment project Saturday in Wichita.

“It’s an exhilarating feeling at my age to have lasted this long to be here to see this happen,” said Marvin Stone Jr.

The improvements include newly paved roads, added side walks, and improved drainage with touches of art and cultural heritage along 9th street from Hillside to I-135. There’s the Plaza on the Corner of 9th and Minnesota highlighting the principles of Kwanzaa – like unity and faith- and a mural at 9th and Chautaqua named “Cultivating the seeds of our future.”

“We are literally planting seeds for the next generation to be proud of and for our current generation to be proud of. ” said Marquetta Atkins, Founder of Camp Destination Innovation. “This is amazing work. I’m very proud of it.”

The project is part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan started about eight years ago under former city council member Lavonta Williams.

“Lavonta handed that torch off to me and we just saw it through,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council. “It was a few more things we needed to finish and we got them done and we’re here today so it’s just great.”

“I wanted to make sure that the community had faith in the city,” said Lavonta Williams, former city council member. “As I came on board as a city council person this is one of the first areas that I knocked on doors and talked to the community and asked what are your thoughts and that’s when they told me they didn’t think the city knew they lived there.”

Williams hopes Saturday’s celebration makes those who live here feel thought of.

“The city does care that you didn’t have curbs on your street,” Williams said. “The city did care that you didn’t have drainage on your street or that you had bricks on your street that were 100 years old.”

9th street was once a vibrant area years ago.

“So the highway when it was built was something that split our community,” said Johnson. “It killed a lot of the black businesses in the area really hurt the neighborhood.”

It cost $3 million to complete the redevelopment. It’s an investment that councilman Johnson believes could help revive 9th street.

“That gateway with the art work on it is now a gateway between A. Price Woodard and Murdock Neighborhoods and the Dunbar arts district that we’re developing,” said Brandon. “This area is surrounded by opportunity zones so we’re looking at how we can strategically get more investments over here, more businesses to empower this community financially.”