Wichita Councilmember urging city to move forward as candidates emerge for open council seat

Candidates are emerging for the district three seat on the Wichita City Council.

Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh says the city needs to move forward from what he calls the drama surrounding Clendenin’s resignation and find a fresh face for the seat.

“I have been really involved with what is going on in the southside.,” says Cindy Miles. “I am been an advocate for people on the southside.”

Cindy Miles joins others who are already trying to fill the seat James Clendenin leaves vacant after December 31st, like Jared Cerullo.

“I have lived in this district my entire life,” Cerullo said. “I have been a south Wichita resident from the day I left for home from Wesley Hospital.”

It is a seat that has been under fire for months after Clendenin found himself under investigation for a false attack ad against the mayor, though right now maybe the biggest consequence to Wichita has been the distraction itself says Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh.

“This is very unfortunate and especially since this has been going on for 14 months now,” said Blubaugh. “I think it takes away from the energy of the city. We have a lot of other things going on right now.”

Another face hoping to fill that seat is Mike Hoheisel.

“South Wichita is full of working families and working people and I just want to be a voice for them,” said Hoheisel. “It seems like there has been a lot of forgotten people on the southside.”

The council will ultimately make the final decision. Councilman Blubaugh is focusing on making the right pick.

“It is an area of town that is a lot of times left out so we have to make sure that there is somebody that is going to fight for their community,” says Blubaugh.

Mayor Brandon Whipple tells KSN it will be early January when he announces the official opening of the seat and candidates will be interviewed a few weeks following that. He says it may be late January before the seat is filled.