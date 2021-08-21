Wichita couple donates over 50 years together to Meals on Wheels

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–Meals on Wheels is short on volunteers but the organization has two people who have given their time for a combined total of 50 years.

Dean and Marilyn Waser have been married nearly seven decades. During that time, they have created a lifetime of memories, but one memory sticks out to them.

“Well, we play golf together,” Marilyn Waser said, “But this is one thing that’s special. We both enjoy doing it so that makes it easy for us. I feel like it’s a team.”

Marilyn Waser started volunteering with Meals on Wheels in 1999.

“I had quite an interesting route,” Marilyn said. “I had south Broadway. Need I say more? That was a challenge, but it was done.”

Her husband Dean joined her a few years later. He said he loves helping the elderly and homebound community.

“We’re the only person they see a lot of times during the day,” Dean said, “and it’s a comforting factor just to be able to visit with them for a little bit and see they’re alright.”

It’s also a time for the married couple to spend time together.

“Well, just being together for two hours solidly in a car–listening to music and delivering meals on wheels. It’s a pleasure,” Dean said.

After seven decades together, the Wasers know every day isn’t easy. Dean still is not sure what the secret to a long marriage is.

“Whatever it is, it’s been working for us” he said. “We just seem to agree on everything sooner or later. Sometimes later.”

“When one of us gets angry, we kind of walk away from it and cool off and we’re back together again,” Marilyn said.