Wichita couple quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure at doctor’s office

News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita couple is now at home for 14 days after they were told to quarantine because of possible coronavirus exposure during a doctor’s appointment.

Monty Rush had surgery on his leg at the beginning of March and went in for a routine checkup with his surgeon.

“We went to have the sutures looked at,” said Beth Rush, Monty’s wife. “While we were there, the surgeon looked at it and said it looked good.”

A few days later, the couple received and unexpected call from the surgeon’s nurse.

“They said that we needed to take the steps and that we needed to do self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” said Beth.

Officials at the surgeon’s office tell KSN that a family member of an employee was told to self-quarantine after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. The patient will not be tested, but officials at the surgery clinic said any employee or patient who was near the area that day has been told to quarantine out of precaution. No patients or employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

It worries the Rush family because both Monty and Beth have underlying health conditions.

“I am heavily dependent on my wife,” said Monty. “I am immobile. So, if she gets sick, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Monty receiving IV treatment at home
Courtesy: Beth Rush

Beth now has to give her husband antibiotic IV’s and clean his surgery dressings at home. This on top of them missing future medical appointments.

“It’s been an experience,” said Monty. “It’s been different. We don’t have any experience in IV’s or dressing or anything else.”

The couple said it’s just an added stress to the already difficult experience of being quarantined. They are hoping to be able to have groceries delivered.

The couple hopes to send the messages to others that it is vital to stay home.

“Not that we have it,” said Beth. “But, there’s just so many people that could get involved with this and I just don’t want someone to possibly get infected.”

Beth and Monty said neither of them are experiencing symptoms at this time.

The surgeon’s office said employees and patients have been notified to self-quarantine and there is no longer a threat at the clinic.

