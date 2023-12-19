WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Relief will soon be available for some Wichita seniors and veterans struggling to pay property taxes. City council members approved a program that means some could end up not having to pay any property taxes.

The plan is to fund the City’s relief program by taking $660,000 out of the City’s property tax revenue.

The City’s tax relief program is reserved for people getting benefits through one of three state initiatives that provide dollars for property taxes. Those programs are Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors, Property Tax Relief For Seniors and Disabled Veterans, and Kansas Homestead Claim.

Council members say those who get the maximum amount of help from the state at 75% coverage and get a maximum of 25% assistance from the city won’t have to pay property taxes.

City leaders say they’ve heard a lot of concern from the public about the increase in Sedgwick County home valuations increasing their property tax bill.

“It has gone up substantially across the board, so it just weighs a little heavier on those who are at risk of losing their homes,” said Mike Hoheisel, District 3 Wichita City Councilmember.

Sedgwick County is responsible for assessing property valuations using metrics and guidelines from the state.

Property taxes are a shared source of anxiety for people at the Orchard Park Senior Center in northwest Wichita.

“You’re no longer working, and you are on a fixed income,” said Wichita resident Sandra Crane. “So every time you’re working, you need to put away a lot of money to take care of doctor bills, medicines, and taxes.”

According to Crane, the property tax bill on her home of 24 years has been spiking as her home has been valued to be worth more each year.

“Last year it went up $700, this year it went up $200,” Crane said.

“It has risen considerably, and we actually have to budget every month so that when the time comes to pay our taxes, we have enough,” resident Barbara Lyon said.

With the rise in her tax bill, Lyon said she worries about the future.

“We already live under our means. We probably just have to cut more,” Lyon said.

Lyon knows seniors who are struggling and can’t afford to pay their home property taxes and believes the city’s program could help people keep their homes.

Applications will be available in the spring and will be open through November, according to council members.

Applicants will need to fill out a form from the City and include a filed 2023 income tax return and proof they’re receiving property tax help from the state.