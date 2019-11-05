Wichita driver’s license offices see increase in customers as Real ID deadline approaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whether you want to take a commercial flight or enter a federal facility, you are going to need a Real ID.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, 1.12 million Kansans have a Real ID or at least have their documents filed with the state.

Sample of REAL ID Compliant Kansas State Drivers License. Credential has a gold start in the upper right corner. (Courtesy | ksreveune.org)

As the October 1, 2020 deadline approaches, the Department of Revenue reports more than a million people in the Sunflower State have less than a year to get on board.

The ticking countdown is a surprise to some Kansans.

“It caught me off guard,” said George McTeir of Wichita.

If you don’t have a Real ID, you may want to visit the driver’s license office soon. For Daniel Newman-Mariotti, this is a task he is dreading.

“I’ve got to go and sit at the Social Security office for who knows how long to get that part done, get all those documents back, and then go and get the Real ID,” said Newman-Mariotti. “So, I’ve got a lot of anxiety about how long that’s going to take.”

As the deadline approaches, the Wichita driver’s license office is seeing an increase in customer traffic.

“They’re definitely coming in now which is awesome,” said Jennifer Clapper, Wichita office manager. “That way we won’t have a mad rush at the end.”

Clapper says some customers are confused about the documents needed, something that’s been a frustration for some.

“(My husband) went in and his Social Security card was laminated,” said Vickie Sentel, Wichita. “They sent him home for some other identification. He came back. Well, they still needed more. It took him four trips to get it done.”

Clapper says workers are checking the documents sooner to save you time.

“We check everything that you have before we even give you a ticket, that way you are rest assured once you get to the counter you will be served,” said Clapper.

The Wichita DMV has a program to make appointments online to save you more time.

Click here to see a full list of all the documents you will need to get a Real ID.

