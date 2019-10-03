Wichita East student brings airsoft gun to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A student from Wichita East High School is facing disciplinary action after bringing a realistic-looking airsoft gun to school grounds.

According to a Facebook post made by principal Sara Richardson, the school was made aware that a student brought an airsoft gun to the school by an anonymous tip.

Richardson says that the student didn’t make any threats to students or faculty but will still face disciplinary action following school policy.

“Safety is our number one priority and we take these matters seriously,” said Richardson.

To report possible school violence, you can submit a tip through See Something Say Something by calling (316) 267-2111. You can also call the Kansas School Safety Hotline at 1-877-626-8203.

