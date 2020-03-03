Wichita Eisenhower National Airport begins multi-million dollar runway rehabilitation project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is upgrading it’s runways. The year-and-a-half long project started Monday.

Construction crews landed at Eisenhower National Airport Monday taking over the west runway for some needed improvements.

“We are taking this time to rehab our aging runways,” said Jennifer Towns, Airport Operations Supervisor.

The west runway is closed to traffic as part of phase one of the airport’s runway rehabilitation project. Crews are working on repairing the pavement, replacing the electrical system, and updating runway markings. The improvements go beyond cosmetic. The airport will also rename all three of its runways because earth’s magnetic field has shifted since they were built several decades ago. Must needed changes to improve safety.

“We’re changing that to have a better direction and better ability to land planes safer so that they are having a more accurate compass direction,” said Towns.

According to a press release, the cost of the project is $21,877,422. It’s funded mostly by FAA grants that will cover $19,517,226 and $2,360,196 from Airport revenue. Airport officials said they have prepared for the reduction in open runways for the duration of this project and say they expect the impact on travelers to be minimal.

“Our air traffic control does a great job funneling all those traffic through those two runways and so passengers shouldn’t see too much of a delay just because they do a great job in funneling that traffic,” said Towns.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2021.