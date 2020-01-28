Wichita Eisenhower National Airport prepping for expected winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The winter weather could create some travel woes for air travelers Tuesday morning. This as several area Chiefs fans are flying to Miami this week.

Officials at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said the main flight routes to Miami include stops through Houston, Atlanta or Dallas. As of Monday there were no delays or cancellations due to weather. Officials say the airport’s snow crew is ready to treat the runways.

“Typically when we have a snow or ice occurrence, they focus on keeping one runway open. We have three run ways and they focus on keeping one open. So usually, we are pretty good about keeping the air field open,” said Valerie Wise, Air Service and Business Development manager.

Officials said the biggets threat to air travel is the possibility of some deicying delays.

“The airlines do the deicing of their airplanes. So depending on how that goes they may have to wait in line.”Once they get deiced they need to take off,” said Wise.

Airport officials want to remind you, if you do experience a delay it could impact your connecting flight. It’s always good to stay in touch with your airline for updates. If your flight is canceled, save yourself the trip to the airport. Call your airline and reschedule.