WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students are hard at work at Woodman Elementary in Wichita. They’re a part of the “Meaningful Jobs” program, which was started to prevent students from acting out and keep them in class.

The children get tasks like making classroom deliveries. The staff said it gives them attention for a positive reason, and they are already seeing the benefits.

“We have some kids who didn’t always come out of their shell, who wouldn’t always smile when you’re walking by,” Jaimie Johnston, a school psychologist, said. “We definitely get lots of hugs. They’ll ask, ‘Did you miss my job? is my job today?’ Or make sure they give us hugs when they see us.”

As many as 20 students have jobs ranging from putting paper in the copy machine to turning the lights off in bathrooms when they’re not in use. The goal is to build their confidence and stop disruptive behavior.

“We noticed there were a lot of kids who were attention-seeking or showing attention-seeking behaviors in the classroom,” Johnston said. “And we wanted to give them a positive role in the school where attention could be given for positive behavior, that they could give back to the school and feel like a part of the community.”

Johnston said since starting the program, which began in August, students are more successful in class and are not called out as often. They’re also making fewer trips to the office because of their behavior.