Wichita eScooter takeaways: affordable, easy to operate, good for the city

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Electric scooters made their debut in Wichita on Monday.

KSN caught up with four people who took their maiden voyage on the streets of Wichita.

“I’ve rode the scooters before in other cities and just really excited Wichita has it here. You want to be cautious a bit of other motorists that are around but other than that it was a really great experience,” Brad Warzeka said.

To use, you must download the Spin app to your phone where you pay one dollar to start up then 15 cents per minute to ride. All those interviewed figured the price point was fair.

“It’s pretty dope…I really think it is,” Bettina Mitchell said.

Mitchell plans to use the scooters to connect to cultural events downtown.

Brendan Barrientos celebrated his birthday on scooters with friends.

“I’ve seen them in Texas a lot and was really hoping they’d bring them here,” Barrientos said.

The only drawbacks the four scooter riders could think of were a misunderstanding of rules and the dangers of other motorists.

“Some lady yelled at us out of her car because she said we were supposed to be riding on the sidewalk so that added to the confusion as to whether we were supposed to be on the sidewalk or in the streets…we were pretty sure the street was where we were supposed to be,” Jason Bock said.

For the record, Bock is correct. The scooters are to be operated on designated bicycle and multi-use paths and in designated areas.

For a complete list of rules for using the new scooters, visit: https://www.wichita.gov/Scooters/Pages/default.aspx