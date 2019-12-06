Wichita Family Crisis Center in need of funding for security upgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Wichita Family Crisis Center is asking Sedgwick County Commissioners for funding for security upgrades to better protect its employees and clients.

Amanda Meyers, executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center said in the last year, there has been a 700 percent increase in the need for some of the center’s services including shelter. Meyers said they have been forced to place victims in hotels because the shelter is at full capacity.

The increase was so dramatic that funding that was set aside in the budget for a security gate and other features had to be used for services.

The Crisis Center is asking commissioners for $29,000.

“We haven’t been able to make these upgrades,” said Meyers. “We’ve had some issues in the past. It’s hard these days to keep our shelter and the confidential location of our shelter a secret.”

Meyers said safety is vital for people fleeing domestic violence situations.

“When they are fleeing abuse, it is the most dangerous time for them,” said Meyers. “It is a time when they need to be in a safe, confidential location so that their abuser doesn’t find them.”

The request for funding has brought in mixed reactions from the public.

Some commissioners have voiced their opinions publicly ahead of next week’s meeting.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell released a statement that says:

“I’m supportive of the Crisis Center and their mission. As with all funding requests, I will evaluate and if the budget allows, I will support this one-time funding request. Our community has countless non-profits and we must be judicious in selecting one non-profit over others.”

Commissioner Lacey Cruse released a statement that says:

“This boils down to public safety for me. Keeping people safe is one of Sedgwick County’s core functions. This funding request is minuscule in comparison to others that come across my desk that don’t even fit our mission. After visiting this property and seeing with my own eyes the concerns, I wish they would have asked sooner because, for those who know how the system works, there is no hesitation to come and ask for public dollars. I’m proud of these women for the work they do and for having the guts to come and ask for this much-needed safety measure.”

County commissioners will vote on the funding request on Wed. (Dec. 11).

The Crisis Center is encouraging the public to attend the meeting to voice their concerns. Supporters have also been encouraged to wear purple to honor domestic violence survivors.