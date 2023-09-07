WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Andrew Munds had been working toward his Ph.D. in math and business at Wichita State University. This past Saturday, he was on a solo climb at Colorado’s Officers Gulch near Frisco, Colorado. He was supposed to return to his friend by 6:30 in the evening.

Andrew Munds (Courtesy: Miranda Munds)

When his friend did not hear from him, they contacted the Summit County Rescue Group. Search efforts began that night but were called off later due to safety. The next morning, Munds was found, and his body was recovered from the base of the cliff.

His family said he always took every safety precaution before climbing and that they believed the weather had been a factor in the accident.

Andrew’s sister, Ellie Munds, says she remembers her brother as being the kindest person she knew.

“He just cared about others more than himself,” Ellie said.

That selflessness was demonstrated through his volunteer work at the Kansas Humane Society and acts like donating blood without ever telling anyone he was doing so.

His family says he created a full life by facing his struggles. Adventuring through rock climbing, as well as even learning to fly planes, allowed him to do just that.

Andrew Munds (Courtesy: Miranda Munds)

“He had a lot of anxiety and just wanted to overcome that. That’s where rock climbing really came into play,” said Ellie.

That play turned into a passion that Andrew spent years enjoying. Ellie had comfort knowing she had never seen him so happy.

“In the last few years, these were definitely the best years of his life, which is comforting to know that he passed on a high note,” said Ellie.

Andrew’s mom, Brenda Munds, says Andrew helped in his recovery.

“As soon as we shared the location video that he shared with us, we started praying, and this is the God thing in that that gives me peace, is that that they located him in 20 minutes,” said Brenda.

Andrew Munds (Courtesy: Miranda Munds)

Even after his death, Andrew is still leaving his mom with small reasons to smile.

“After we had gotten the news, I picked up the last pair of jeans it from before he left, and in the pocket, I knew it would be, there was a rock,” said Brenda.

His family takes comfort in knowing that climbing helped him overcome challenges.

“He would make it to the top of the mountain literally and figuratively,” said Ellie.

Andrew’s rock climbing friends plan on honoring him by naming a climbing route after him at the gym he always climbed at, Bliss Climbing and Fitness.