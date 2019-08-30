Wichita Fire Dept. to use historic coffee house for training 1st responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An historic coffee house is helping first responders.

Meads Corner has sat empty since late last year and today, the Wichita Fire Department got permission to use it as a training site.

Firefighters say this gives them the opportunity to train without worrying about damaging the building.

“They’re taking a big line, which is something you really have to work with,” said Stu Bevis, Wichita Fire Marshall. “A two and a half inch line, which is charged and moving to a 2nd floor apartment, and moving it into position to put out the fire, that’s a lot of work. And, has to be very well coordinated.”

The fire department plans to rotate crews through the old coffee house until it’s torn down.