Wichita Fire sending crews to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven Wichita Fire Department firefighters were deployed Saturday afternoon to Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. 

The response was to a call requesting 30 engine companies to help with relief efforts. Wichita is sending two engines and a Strike Team leader. 

As part of the request through the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the two Wichita Fire Department engines will meet up with four engines from Johnson County. They will operate together as an engine company strike team.

Their mission will be to provide fire suppression and emergency response support to communities in Louisiana affected by the hurricane. The Wichita firefighters are expected to be gone for around 14 days.

