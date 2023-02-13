WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita firefighter Nick Mendoza died on Monday. He was battling stage four liver cancer.

“Today, we suffered another tragic loss of a good friend. Nick Mendoza passed away today,” Wichita Firefighters – IAFF LOCAL 135 said. “He was one of the most generous down to earth person anyone could ever know. He never met a stranger and never turned down an opportunity to help someone. God Speed Nick. You will be missed.”

He was with the Wichita Fire Department for 35 years and retired as a Lieutenant in 2009, according to the Kansas Firefighters Museum.

The Kansas Firefighters Museum says shortly after retiring, Mendoza started to volunteer at the Kansas Firefighters Museum and had been serving as the Board of Directors President since 2011.

“Today we lost a Father, Grandfather and Brother. The current President of the KFFM Nick Mendoza his passing will leave a void in all that knew him, he was larger than life human being that never had a cruel thing to say, our prayers are with his sisters, brother, children, grandchildren and his companion,” the Kansas Firefighters Museum said.