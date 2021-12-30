Wichita firefighter dies from presumed COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department announced the loss of one of their own on Thursday.

In a release, the department announced the passing of 46-year-old firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman. He was a 17-year member of the fire department.

WFD regretfully announces the passing of FF Bruggeman, 17-yr member of WFD. He passed away 12-29-21, 2214 hrs. Hired 4-10-04, currently assigned to Sta 8-A, presumed cause was COVID-19 complications. Josh is survived by his wife and their 4 children. #WichitaFD pic.twitter.com/5gCfX53HKv — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 30, 2021

The department hired Bruggeman in April 2004. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Station 8 on A-shift.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community, and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

Bruggeman passed away at 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, presumed from complications from COVID-19. It is unknown how long he had battled the virus. Bruggeman was hospitalized for a few days before his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Kerri and their four children. Funeral arrangements details have yet to be determined.