WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved the acceptance of grant funding to help police fight domestic violence.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said in a tweet that the council voted 4-3 in favor of accepting the funding, which is $148,000. It comes through the Federal S.T.O.P. Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Whipple said it will fund both a special victims assistant and detective position in the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sex Crime unit.

The Kansas Grants Program website says the purpose of the funding is to “develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.”

“Another win for community safety in Wichita,” Whipple said in his tweet.