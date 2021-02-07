Wichita health care workers get the surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of fighting COVID-19 at Wesley Medical Center, Dr. Chloe Steinshourer and Cathy Henrie got a well-deserved day-off in sunny Tampa, Florida.

“This is an amazing opportunity. After this year, it feels like a breath of fresh air,” said Dr. Steinshourer, Wesley’s Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician.

The two Wichita heroes traded their scrubs for Chiefs gear this Super Bowl Sunday.

“I am a huge Chiefs fan, Cathy here is a huge Chiefs fan and we’re just so stoked to be here and root for our team,” Steinshourer said from the NFL Experience tailgate.

The NFL recognized health care workers from across the country as its MVPs. The league surprised 7,500 vaccinated frontline health care workers with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Dr. Steinshourer said it’s humbling to be recognized and selected, “This is a dream come true right now. It’s been so hard and so taxing all year and all of a sudden we have an opportunity for something joyful and great and we’re gonna take it!”

Steinshourer and Henrie were expecting to be in the hospital and on-call this Sunday. Instead, their team members came together to cover shifts and give them an experience of a lifetime.

“Oh my goodness! I am so excited! This is my first Super Bowl. I can’t believe that I’m here. I can’t believe that I’m representing my amazing team Wesley team. We are having a blast,” said Cathy Henrie, medical-surgeoun RN with Wesley.

The workers were two of only 25,000 fans who got to watch the game in person.

While their favorite team didn’t win, they say there is a bigger fight at stake.

“Stay committed to helping us out a little bit. You guys are our front line of defense right now. We are so grateful for everything that America is doing to back us up. Be on our team,” Henrie said.

Dr. Steinshour says this is a quick trip. The Wesley workers flew out Sunday morning and will be hopping back on a plane Monday to get back to work.

