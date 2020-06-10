Wichita Heart Walk is Saturday: Hudson’s story

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 Wichita Heart Walk and F.A.S.T. 5K is this Saturday, June 13.

The event put on by the American Heart Association – Kansas is virtual this year. Participants are encouraged to walk or run at home or outside as a way to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke, the number one and five top causes of death in the United States.

One of the heart patients team KSN will be walking for is 20-month-old Hudson. Hudson was born to his parents, James and Brittney Cuer, along with twin brother, Hunter.

Hudson was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“So the left side of his heart did not develop. so that left ventricle is basically non-existent,” Brittney explains.

Hudson has had two surgeries in his short life with another one on the horizon.

He meets the same developmental benchmarks as Hunter, but Hunter can run and play with toddler energy while Hudson sometimes needs a boost.

“We still right now are in a critical stage with him as he was deemed in heart failure this last go-round so we are being closely followed by the heart failure team there in Kansas City. But right now he is doing really well and we just try to live life to the fullest everyday,” Brittney said.

For the Cuers, that means lots of time spent boating, swimming and playing outside. The family plans to do their Heart Walk at Sedgwick County Park on Saturday.

Team KSN will be live on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The American Heart Association – Kansas hopes to raise $180K in funds through the walk. If you would like to donate to the American Heart Association, click here.