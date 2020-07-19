Wichita hosts the Aviation Content Creator Awards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of plane enthusiasts gathered in Wichita for a three-day award ceremony called Aviation Content Creator Awards. The YouTube award ceremony lets creators and fans interact with each other on a deeper level. The event began on Friday, July 17 and will run through Sunday, July 18.
“Aviation YouTubers together to meet other aviation YouTubers and also to give the subscribers of the fans of their favorite channels a chance and an opportunity to get to meet their favorite Youtuber,” said YouTuber Ron Parr.
Ron says he and his wife just started a YouTube channel and say events like these help start-up channels like theirs get a better understanding of how the world of YouTube works. He says they are able to get suggestions on how to grow their channel and its audience.
“We’ve been going up on different planes and able to create some new content,”said TouTuber Janis Parr.
He says he was also able to go inside some older model planes while attending the event.
“I got a chance to fly the Lockheed Electra, which was the actual plane that was used in the actual filming of Amelia and if you look inside the door of the plane, Hilary Swank signed it and so that was just an awesome experience to fly something that vintage that flew so well, said Parr.
