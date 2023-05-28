WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house has extensive damage following a fire in south Wichita on Saturday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of S. Wichita.

Wichita Fire Department Batallion Chief, Matt Bowen said fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the house.

People there were having a birthday party. Batallion Chief Bowen said everyone was able to get out safely.

“Loss is significant. Like I said, the entire garage burned up and at least a third of the house, so we’re looking at probably excess of $100,000 loss,” said Wichita Fire Department Batallion Chief, Matt Bowen.

The cause is under investigation.