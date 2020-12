WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people are injured including one in critical condition after a house fire in Wichita Saturday morning.

According to Wichita Fire Department’s Twitter, the fire happened on the 2000 block of N Minnesota Ave. when first responders arrived they found three people outside the house and EMS began helping those injured. The fire is now under control.

