WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local Jewish congregation has stepped up to the plate for the past 42 years to help provide a Christmas meal to seniors.

KSN visited with them during meal prep this morning and has details on the long-standing tradition.

Christmas has no role in the faith of those at Congregation Emanu-El Wichita. However, that does not stop the people who belong to the oldest Jewish congregation in Kansas from giving back.

On Monday, the congregation filled the shoes of Meals on Wheels by providing 120 Christmas dinners to seniors across Wichita.

“It’s an important thing to do. They are filling in for people out of the kindness of their hearts,” said Rabbi Michael Davis.

Emanu-El’s Rabbi Davis said doing the Christmas Day prep and deliveries gives other faiths a chance to celebrate Christmas.

“Let other people be in church, let other people be with their families, let other people have meals together, and enjoy each other, and this is the one day that we can do it,” said Rabbi Davis.

Paula Van Andel has been volunteering through Emanu-El for the past 35 years. She said her kids always enjoyed lending a helping hand.

“We always used to take meals out, and the kids would take the meals to the door, and it really made the people who were getting the meals happy because little kids were coming to see them,” said Van Andel.

The meal includes staples like turkey, stuffing, gravy, and yams. She said that they even put a Christmas card in every bag.

“These are the meals for people who don’t have anywhere else to go to have a meal for Christmas, and we want them to have a hot meal for Christmas,” said Van Andel.

Giving those in senior services a break for Christmas.

“What senior services does is extremely important in the community. This is one of the things that they do. It’s wonderful, it’s very needed, and we’re just happy to be able to help them in their venture,” said Rabbi Davis.

Rabbi Davis said it’s not unexpected for Emanu-El members to volunteer to help those in need. He said that they plan to continue helping on Christmas for the foreseeable future.