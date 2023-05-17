WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local landscaping business and its owner on Wednesday entered into a consent judgment with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office after an investigation found it violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

The DA’s office says it received a consumer complaint from a protected consumer about a concrete retaining wall project.

AJ Landscaping and Irrigation, LLC, and its owner Anthony Davis allegedly failed to disclose the business was not properly licensed to perform the contracted work and did not provide the customer with “a material benefit” after they were forced to hire a second contractor to correct and finish the project.

Davis and AJ Landscaping denied intentionally violating the KCPA, but accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. The agreement states they will have to pay $5,900 in restitution to the customer, and a $20,000 civil penalty, along with other court costs.

Additionally, AJ Landscaping agreed not to contract work for which the business does not have a requisite license.