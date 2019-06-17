Wichita library to provide laptops to checkout

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library announced the Advanced Learning Library will begin checking out 12 Chromebooks to customers through a Portable Device Dispenser, starting Monday, June 24.

This service is made possible through a Grow with Google grant the Library received in 2018.

“The goal of the dispenser is to offer additional technology opportunities to customers without direct access to a home computer,” said Jeff Tate, Digital Services Manager. “It’s also a great way for customers to utilize the Advanced Learning Library’s collaborative spaces.”

Chromebooks are checked out and returned to the self-service dispenser. Checkout is on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be placed on hold. Additionally, there are a few other guidelines customers should know about: