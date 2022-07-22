WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the City of Wichita still experiencing high temperatures and excessive heat, City officials have extended the City’s free transit through the end of the month.

A news release says residents will continue to be able to ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day on Saturday, July 30. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat.

Both the ICT Street Team and Wichita Homeless Outreach Team will also continue to serve the community:

The ICT Street Team will continue to be out at various times, checking on people, passing out electrolyte packets and cold water, and addressing any medical concerns.

The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team will continue passing out water and connecting unhoused residents with open shelters and services.

Neighborhood Resource Centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it:

In addition to these options, members of the community can also head to Wichita’s Park and Recreation centers and public libraries to cool off.

For more information, you can visit the Wichita Transit website by clicking here.