WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 71-year-old Wichita man made his first appearance in court after being arrested in connection to two separate shootings that injured a total of three people on July 9 and 11.

Samuel Neal was charged by a judge with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated assault for the shooting on July 9 and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm for the shooting on July 11.

Police say on July 9, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of S. Emporia St. around 9:45 p.m. Officers arrived and located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The man had a gunshot wound to his upper leg, and the woman had two gunshot wounds, one in the upper leg and upper arm. Both were transported to a local hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by police found the two were shot inside their home.

Two days later, on July 11, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1100 block of S. Emporia St. around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Court documents say Neal is accused of shooting at a vehicle with the man inside.

On Tuesday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Neal. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was located a short time later.

Neal’s next scheduled court date is set for July 24. His bond has been set for $500,000.