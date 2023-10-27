WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested Friday after a baby was treated at a local hospital. A twin sibling was taken into protective custody.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers were dispatched to an area hospital Friday morning for a report of child abuse.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 3-month-old victim with injuries about to be admitted to the hospital. It was also discovered that the victim had a twin sibling who was taken into protective custody.

WPD said that a 27-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse charges.

