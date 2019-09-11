Wichita man arrested after drug bust

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – An ongoing investigation by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a 52-year-old Wichita man.
The department says the arrest came after detectives were conducting a surveillance operation on Sept. 11.
Detectives stopped a 2010 Chrysler Sebring at the intersection of 10th and Jefferson.
The driver, John Stark, Jr. was found in possession of approximately a half pound of methamphetamine.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
The sheriff’s office detectives believe Stark has been trafficking meth between Wichita and Great Bend.
Stark is being held on a $300,000 bond.
