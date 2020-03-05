Wichita man arrested for aggravated battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Deamonte Reese, 21, of Wichita was arrested Thursday on one count of aggravated battery stemming from a shooting on Sunday, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Reese was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and a parolee violation through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, WPD officers responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 2900 block of East Timberlane. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 53-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WPD’s investigation, a disturbance occurred inside the home between the 53-year-old victim, a 26-year-old male, and Reese. Reese and his 22-year-old female girlfriend left the residence but returned shortly after.

A second disturbance occurred between the 53-year-old, 26-year-old male, and Reese. During this disturbance, Reese pulled out a handgun and fired one shot that struck the 53-year-old male. He then fled the scene with his girlfriend in a green Kia Sportage.

WPD officers located Reese today in the 8300 block of East Kellogg, and he was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and this was not a random incident. Additionally, Reese has been arrested and convicted on a charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

