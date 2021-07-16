Wichita man arrested for suspected kidnapping at west Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and criminal threat.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were notified of a possible kidnapping by the Garden City Police Department. The investigation revealed that the suspect met a 23-year-old female victim known after making threats to cause harm to her and her family.

Officers were able to gather the information that led officers to the 5900 block of West Kellogg.

The suspect, identified as Francisco Lopez, and the victim were located. Lopez was arrested without incident.

Police will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

