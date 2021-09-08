Wichita man arrested on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Jaime Torres-Cordero on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Wichita Police Department, an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit led to his arrest.

On Tuesday, EMCU detectives were made aware of a report of possible sexual abuse occurring at a home in the 600 block on N Battin.

During the investigation, detectives developed cause to believe Torres-Cordero had engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a minor in the home.

The unlawful sexual activity is believed to have occurred multiple times over a period of approximately six years according to the Wichita Police Department.

According to the Wichita Police Department, after being interviewed by EMCU detectives, Torres-Cordero was transported to the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.