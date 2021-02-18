Wichita man charged for media post during protests sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Park City man who was charged with a misdemeanor for sharing a social media post during racial justice protests in Wichita has been placed on diversion.

Rashawn Mayes faced a misdemeanor charge after he was accused of sharing media post urging people to cause violence in Wichita suburbs during the protests. He was placed on diversion Thursday and told to write an apology letter to Wichita police.

Mayes and Michael Boston Jr. were arrested after the Snapchat post. Boston will not be charged in the case.